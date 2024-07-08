Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,657,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,320 shares of company stock valued at $48,164,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEAM traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.83. 184,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.