Choreo LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,399,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.07. 73,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,131. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

