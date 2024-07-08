Tobam Sells 161 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.01. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $302.41.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,009,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

