Choreo LLC Buys 897 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. UBS Group AG raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 227,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,783. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

