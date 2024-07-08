iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 3,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,714. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.