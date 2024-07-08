Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.00

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $334.00 and last traded at $333.42, with a volume of 6685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.99 and a 200-day moving average of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
