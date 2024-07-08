Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $220.38

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.38 and last traded at $220.01, with a volume of 10494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.29.

Universal Display Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average is $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

