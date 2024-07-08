East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04). 2,213,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,671,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.57 ($0.05).
East Star Resources Stock Down 13.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.48. The company has a market cap of £6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -346.00 and a beta of -0.77.
East Star Resources Company Profile
East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East Star Resources
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Unveil Surprising Forecast: First Solar Stock to Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Wynn Resorts: 6 Reasons to Ante Up for the Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MGM Resorts Stock: Poised for Hospitality Industry Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.