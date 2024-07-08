iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.47

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 36204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

