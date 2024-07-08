iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.47

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 36204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
