Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.66

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 11671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

