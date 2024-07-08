Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.30

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 173517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 17.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

