Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.80

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 7186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,007,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,918 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

