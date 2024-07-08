Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.69

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 6734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

