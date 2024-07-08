Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.69

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 6734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
