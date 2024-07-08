ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.74

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 208258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.