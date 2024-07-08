Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $388.03 million and $26.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001253 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,464,709,523,495 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

