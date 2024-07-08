Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $25.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,954,095 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,929,653 with 495,592,137 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.42034108 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $904,056.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

