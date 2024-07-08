Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $555.94 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $555.94 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

