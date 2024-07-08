Polymesh Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $120.31 million and approximately $54.17 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,066,965,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,066,661,352.582859 with 858,658,031.398307 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.22900644 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $22,059,343.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

