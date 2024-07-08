KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 210.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $70.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.