CNB Bank Has $120,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

