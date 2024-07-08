iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

