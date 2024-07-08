Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $914.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $918.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

