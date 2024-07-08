Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,112,000 after buying an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.