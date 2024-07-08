Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $95.80 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

