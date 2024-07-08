High Note Wealth LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $146.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

