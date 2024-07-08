Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,040,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,050. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

