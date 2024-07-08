Choreo LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $58.39. 20,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.61.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

