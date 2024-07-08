iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.