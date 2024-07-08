Choreo LLC Sells 508 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

