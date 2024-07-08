Choreo LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.43. 96,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.