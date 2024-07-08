SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

