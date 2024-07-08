JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.34. 247,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

