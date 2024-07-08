Choreo LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $566.36. 311,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $251.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average is $533.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

