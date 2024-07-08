Choreo LLC Sells 833 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,971. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

