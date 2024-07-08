Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.84. 490,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,933. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
