Choreo LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 8,514.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,316. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

