Choreo LLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $589.31. 20,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,272. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.