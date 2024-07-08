iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 246,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

BATS:REM remained flat at $22.20 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,931 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $597.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

