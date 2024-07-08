dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $14,873.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,704,755 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99449287 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,386.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.