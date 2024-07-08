Metahero Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $841,107.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001775 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002318 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

