Lista DAO Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $115.99 million and $72.64 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.46897264 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $69,227,342.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

