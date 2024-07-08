Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.84

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 310,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

