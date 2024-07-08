FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.52

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.