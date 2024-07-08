Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.84 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $197.48 million and $12.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01911004 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $11,739,608.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

