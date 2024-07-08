National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.95

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

