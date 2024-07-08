Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

