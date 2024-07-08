Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Balchem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

