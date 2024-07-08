Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 459 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in PTC by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

PTC stock opened at $186.46 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

