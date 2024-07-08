Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after buying an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hubbell by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $372.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.