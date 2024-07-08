Tobam Sells 265 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tobam reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,316,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,210.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,493,000 after purchasing an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 484,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $212.39 and a 12-month high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

